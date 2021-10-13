LaMelo Ball‘s first signature sneaker has been revealed. The MB.01 has officially be revealed by PUMA and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.


The MB.01 is the first signature shoe released by Puma since reentering the basketball category in 2018. MB.01 joins the lineup of PUMA’s iconic basketball signature shoes named after basketball legends Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Ralph Sampson.

21AW BB MB1 Red Blast Lamelo Ball 0539 RGB

“I joined PUMA because they let me be me,” Ball said. “I wanted to work with a brand that allowed me to be authentic, incorporating my ideas while also giving me the opportunity to show off my personal style.”

The new MB.01 was co-designed by LaMelo, incorporating his personal style throughout the shoe from bold color choices to intricate unique details, including an artistic outline of flames shooting down from the ankle collar that lines up to Melo’s famed rocket ankle tattoo. The tongue of the shoe includes LaMelo’s “Not from Here” creative and the outsole showcases the word “rare,” which describes his talent on the hardwood.

21AW BB MB1 Red Blast Lamelo Ball 1026 RGB

“PUMA makes me feel like I am truly part of the fam, incorporating my fresh ideas when it comes to style,” Ball added. “I enjoyed being a part of the MB.01 design process, sharing input from bright color choices to the addition of personal details like the rocket flames that match my ankle tattoo.”

The MB.01, retailing for $125, will be available in December on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store and at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay and Footaction.

You can see the sneaker in-depth below.

