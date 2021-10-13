Smokey Robinson reveals that COVID-19 was a near-fatal encounter for him. Speaking with the Daily Mail, Robinson revealed just how severe the virus was when he contracted it back in December.

According to Robinson, COVID-19 resulted in a hospital visit and at the time the legendary singer believed “it was over.”

“They had to rush me to the hospital,” Robinson stated. “I got it severely and I was hospitalized for eleven days, and four or five of those I do not even remember. It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment.” Then, there were worries about the future of his career.”

During his illness, the 81-year-old Robinson stated he lost his voice and thought he would never sing again. You can read Robinson’s full remarks to The Daily Mail here.