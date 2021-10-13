Kyrie Irving will have no interaction with the Brooklyn Nets as they gear up to get ready to start the season. ESPN reports, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Irving has been sent away from the team until he decides to be fully vaccinated.

“My job here is to make what we deem as the best decision and best choices for the organization moving ahead as a whole, ” Marks said on Tuesday. “They’re not always ones that are going to be met with open arms and a thumbs-up. These are hard decisions. Just like I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Kyrie either to have to make that [decision] to not be around his teammates.”

Irving will no longer practice with the team, despite local legislation allowing him to be at practice.

Last month, the New York City vaccine mandate went into effect for anyone wishing to attend or play in events at Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden. Missing those games would drop Irving only being available for 43 regular-season games.

“Ultimately, this decision was Joe Tsai and myself, and this decision came down to what we felt was the right move for the organization at this time,” Marks said.