LaVar Ball is making a comeback. Mr. Big Baller Brand himself is releasing a new line of kicks. The timing is a little questionable since he made the announcement on the same day LaMelo Ball’s new signature sneaker with Puma. Like eldest brother Lonzo, LaMelo is no longer with Big Baller Brand.

The new Big Baller Brand sneakers feature Italian leathers and range in price from $695 to $895.

On the same day LaMelo officially unveiled his 1st Puma shoe, Lavar Ball announces new lifestyle shoes from Big Baller Brand.



Featuring Italian leathers, prices range from $695 for the “classic” colors to $895 for the “I Told You So” theme. pic.twitter.com/kubrvvbD1J — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 12, 2021

Ball instantly got roasted for the kicks, which marked a significant uptick in price from the original $495 Z02s back in 2017. Folks on Twitter compared the new sneakers to bowling shoes.

Advertisement

$900 for some damn bowling shoes??? bye LOL https://t.co/NQg5Af8VbW — 🧨 (@bobbixo_) October 12, 2021

While the shoes may not appeal to everyone, you have to admire Ball for keeping the same energy at all times. He never not said he wasn’t about not making his money.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.