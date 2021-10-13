Tyga has been arrested for felony domestic violence. The charges stem from abuse allegations by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

According to Page Six, Tyga was arrested by the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning. He was released on $50,000 bail.

TMZ states Tya’s ex showed up at his home in the early hours of Monday morning, allegedly intoxicated, leading to entry to his home. In a contrasting story, Swanson says Tyga sent a car for her. Later Monday, Swanson filed a police report after leaving Tyga’s home. Swanson would also post messages between her and Tyga revealing a car was sent for her.

Advertisement

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.,” she wrote.

Swanson would go on to show images of her bruised and battered face. You can see the images below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *