Tyga has been arrested for felony domestic violence. The charges stem from abuse allegations by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson.

Tyga has surrendered to authorities. He could potentially be hit with a felony charge for the alleged abuse of his ex-gf pic.twitter.com/wX90PoWICX — Mob Radio (@Milagro_Gramz) October 12, 2021

According to Page Six, Tyga was arrested by the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 12, 2021

TMZ states Tya’s ex showed up at his home in the early hours of Monday morning, allegedly intoxicated, leading to entry to his home. In a contrasting story, Swanson says Tyga sent a car for her. Later Monday, Swanson filed a police report after leaving Tyga’s home. Swanson would also post messages between her and Tyga revealing a car was sent for her.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.,” she wrote.

Swanson would go on to show images of her bruised and battered face. You can see the images below.