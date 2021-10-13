Usher is once again a new father. The R&B icon and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea have announced the arrival of a new baby boy.

Speaking with People, the couple announced the boy is named Sire Castrello Raymond. Usher would also share the announcement on Instagram.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” Usher wrote. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.”

Advertisement

Sire is the second child of Usher and Jenn. The two had their daughter Sovereign Bo in 2020. Usher also has two sons from a previous relationship, Naviyd Ely (12) and Usher V (13).