Venus Williams and K-Swiss swing for another hit collection.

The Tennis legend recently partnered with the footwear brand for another limited-edition capsule collection. The collection, “Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss” officially launched on Tuesday.

Back in May, the two parties released the “Glow Up” collection. It paid homage to the influence of 70s tennis and the psychedelic era. The new “Retro by EleVen x K-Swiss” is a 17-piece capsule, that fuses timeless and classic designs with a bold and contemporary twist. The collaboration comes just in time for woman to rack up on their cozy clothes for Fall fashion.

Advertisement

The prices ranges from $74 to $158. It can be bought at Kwiss.com and elevenbyvenuswilliams.com.