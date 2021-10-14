Davido is joining Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, for the launch of its brand-new campaign, Be The Standout Swift.

A Standout Swift is defined as someone who charts new paths, conquers the unfamiliar, and faces the world with courage and audacity.

In a film directed by Meji Alabi, Davido demonstrates that the true journey to success is for the benefit of many. This comes through with the introduction of Liya, a rising talent, who Davido has been mentoring and supporting.

‘’We understand the limitations that exist for the typical Young Nigerian living in Nigeria, but we also know that what makes a Standout Swift is the can do spirit that Davido is about” says Sola Oke, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard. “Inspired by the Martell Spirit, Martell is proud to share our history and essence by challenging Younger Nigerians to own their narratives and join Martell in being bold about how far they’ve come’’

“I am proud to go on this incredible adventure with Martell, as I know we are pursuing the same goal: opening the way for others, each within our own creative field. We share the same idea that we rise by lifting up others. Through my songs, I want to show the new generation that anything is possible. That’s what I love about Martell’s history and expertise: the capacity to continually reinvent tradition,” says Davido.

To learn more about Martell and the brand’s campaign with Davido, visit www.martell.com.