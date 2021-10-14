Everyone From Saweetie to Megan Thee Stallion is Wearing Red, The Newest Hair Color For Fall

Everyone From Saweetie to Megan Thee Stallion is Wearing Red, The Newest Hair Color For Fall

It’s the red hair era, well at least this week. We can’t make any guarantees on how long it will last but we love seeing our favorites rocking the newest shade of the season. From copper to hombre to brighter more vivid hues, red has become the perfect transformation color to go into the fall season. Take a look at our newest favorite redheads and our at-home red hair care tips to keeping yours.

Saweetie

With baby hairs sicked and swooped Saweetie revealed her newest shade of red in an Instagram carousel. There’s a slight ombré effect at the roots where the color fades from black to the scarlet shade while her long, straight hair cascades all the way past her waist

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion

Meg turned up the heat In this half up half down with face-framing bangs that she wore to Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party. She shared her look with fans on Instagram with the caption ”🩸❤️🔥”

Kelis

The singer revealed her color in jumbo twists including a before and after, of her hair transformation.

Whether you’re wearing a wig, weave or your natural strands here are 5 tips to keeping your red hot and fade-free.