It’s the red hair era, well at least this week. We can’t make any guarantees on how long it will last but we love seeing our favorites rocking the newest shade of the season. From copper to hombre to brighter more vivid hues, red has become the perfect transformation color to go into the fall season. Take a look at our newest favorite redheads and our at-home red hair care tips to keeping yours.
Saweetie
With baby hairs sicked and swooped Saweetie revealed her newest shade of red in an Instagram carousel. There’s a slight ombré effect at the roots where the color fades from black to the scarlet shade while her long, straight hair cascades all the way past her waist
Megan Thee Stallion
Meg turned up the heat In this half up half down with face-framing bangs that she wore to Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party. She shared her look with fans on Instagram with the caption ”🩸❤️🔥”
Kelis
The singer revealed her color in jumbo twists including a before and after, of her hair transformation.
Whether you’re wearing a wig, weave or your natural strands here are 5 tips to keeping your red hot and fade-free.
- Always use sulfate-free shampoos- as they will not strip away the color
- Use hair masks regularly- to maintain hairs moisture and keep it from getting dry and brittle
- Stay out of the sun-UV light is notorious for fading color
- Avoid Heat-Use irons and tools sparingly and rinse hair in cool or lukewarm temperature settings
- Put your hair color in the hands of a professional-this goes out to all you kitchen beauticians We know it’s less expensive to do it at home, but coloring your hair is no joke. For some, it’s a decision of good hair days or damaged hair days.