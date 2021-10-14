Federal authorities arrived in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens homes, known to Hip-Hop fans as O-Block, on Wednesday morning and charged five alleged gang members. They were charged in a racketeering conspiracy that tracked a pattern of violence, which includes the summer 2020 murder of FBG Duck.

FBG Duck was shot and killed today in the Gold Coast area of downtown Chicago, a section of the city that is known for its high-end stores, restaurants, and hotels. The brazen murder was discussed heavily due to both the nature of the killing, it occurring in the middle of the day, the location, and Duck’s status.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was standing in line outside of a clothing store when two cars pulled up in front of a crowd of people and opened fire. FBG Duck was a member of a Gangster Disciples faction that was feuding with the Black Disciples on the South Side.

The indictment that was dropped on Wednesday state the arrested are all members of the O-Block gang, which previously claimed ownership of acts of violence and increased their criminal enterprise by using social media and music.

“This is a significant charge,” Chicago’s U.S. Attorney John Lausch said, adding, “we’re doing something good.”

Of those charged were Charles Liggins, also known as “C Murda,” Kenneth Roberson, Christopher Thomas, Tacarlos Offerd, and Marcus Smart. Their charges include murder in aid of racketeering and firearm offenses. They each face a mandatory minimum of life in prison if convicted, prosecutors can also push for the death penalty. Four of the men were arrested on Wednesday, Roberson was already in custody, believed to be the shooter in a separate event.

Also at the scene of the shooting was Duck’s girlfriend, who was injured while waiting in a parked car and a 36-year-old man whow as hit in the back and leg. There were two additional victims.