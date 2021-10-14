Kash Doll is currently standing out in her role in Black Mafia Family. Before the fourth episode in the series airs, Kash Doll reveals the music video, which exclusively premiered on Tuesday on Facebook, for her red hot new single “Single & Happy” feat. Wale & Eric Bellinger.

in the video, Kash Doll takes over a classy mansion and raps from bed, and attempts to audition her next bae. Since dropping last month, “Single & Happy” has already amassed millions of streams and counting.

You can see the new release below.

Advertisement