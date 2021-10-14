Lil Durk is one of this generation’s most popular artists. The Chicago native has been making his way to the top as a mainstream rapper this season after his collaboration with Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Just this year, the rapper released his joint album with another one of the industry’s heavyweights, Lil Baby titled, Voice of the Heroes.

The joint project debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 200 chart, becoming both of the artist’s first US number-one albums on the chart. Aside from his music, Durk’s personal life with his girlfriend India has seemed to be in a good space. The rapper and his girlfriend may have baby fever as they have shared plans to make a son with fans on social media.

“She asked me what I want for my birthday I told her a son and for us to get married,” the rapper captioned a few photos of him and his ride or die in the front seat. While things seem to be in a good place for Durk, the rapper also shares that he plans to soon get his high school diploma, after a tweet, he penned on social media.

“I’m going to get my high school diploma I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations,” he wrote.

Many fans congratulated the rapper on his decision to go after his diploma! Which accolade do you think Durk will exceed next?