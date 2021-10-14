50 Cent has done it again! The rapper, businessman, and television producer has seemed to upset someone else on social media with another one of his Instagram jokes.

“Im sorry I know its early but i dont know why shit like this is funny to me. LOL” 50 wrote.

While fans may have thought the joke was funny, Lil Kim didn’t seem to agree. The post revealed a side-by-side meme of Lil Kim and a leprechaun walking backward in the same manner.

Advertisement

Once the “Lighters Up” rapper caught wind of 50’s post, she commented accusing the rapper of being obsessed with her and her body parts.

“[You’re] so obsessed with me it’s getting creepy. [Yawn]. This one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh [with you] but corny boo. [You] falling off, I’m too bad and too fly in this video [you] reaching now but we all know why. Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much,” she began. “Lmbo keep em coming boo boo only lets me know I’m on your brain 24/7. I love it! Dm me next time I’ll send you exclusives cause you mad late. This meme been out months ago so you searched for this you probably made it. Lame.”

“#GET OFF MY P*SSY CURTIS. PS why do I feel like im in a lesbian quarrel didnt know I had a girlfriend named Curtis awwwwwwwww somebody crushin hard we’ll get thru this babes,” the Bedsty rapper stated before plugging her upcoming book.

Shortly after the video was taken down, 50 Cent then reposted the video with the caption stating, “all I said was I thought this was funny,” followed by the shoulder-shrugging emoji.

Lil Kim’s boo, Mr. Papers also didn’t think the Power executive’s joke was funny either and decided to follow up with a meme of 50 Cent himself. “Old man lost all that weight for nothing,” he stated with the popcorn and crying emoji.

“Now this sh*t is funny old man,” he stated under a clip of 50 Cent’s acting scene.

Check out the posts here and here.