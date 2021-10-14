Meek Mill Says ‘Squid Game’ and Life in the Hood Are One in the Same

Meek Mill is part of the viewing public has seen Netflix’s latest phenomenon, Squid Game. The series is about to be the most-watched in Netflix history, but Meek has viewed that the dynamics of the series mirror “hood poverty.”

In Squid Game, 456 participants who are financially strapped compete in children’s games that turn deadline to win a cash prize worth billions. Throughout the series, people gang up and often betray each other to be the last man standing. Meek sees that as part of the current outlook of the hood.

Squid games”pay attention how fast people switch and kill eachother to survive …now think about the “hood” poverty …it’s the exact same thing …if you just help them with work/money they won’t be that way “just a common sense message” — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 11, 2021

The themes suggested by Meek in the tweet are also present in the verses on his new Expensive Pain album. The new album features Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Young Thug, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Brent Faiyaz, Giggs, and Vory.

In celebration of the Expensive Pain album, Meek Mill has announced the “Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends” album playback concert on Oct. 23 at Madison Square Garden. He will perform the new project in its entirety alongside several star-studded special guests. Tickets for the show will be available for purchase today at noon ET HERE.