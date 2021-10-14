Just last week, social media was under the impression that singer, actor, businessman, and Brandy’s little brother, Ray J, was in the hospital with COVID-19 pneumonia. The news immediately grew the concerns of the public before it was confirmed that the “One Wish” singer had only contracted pneumonia following several negative COVID tests.

The owner of the indestructible glasses was then moved out of the coronavirus wing of the hospital and placed into the proper wing. When asked, Ray J shared with TMZ that he believed that he was going to die. “I thought it was over,” he stated. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.”

After days of waiting to hear an update, it has been confirmed that Ray J’s condition has thoroughly improved, allowing the singer to be released from the hospital. Reports also state that the singer is no longer on oxygen and hasn’t needed his inhaler.

We hope that Ray J continues a healthy recovery.