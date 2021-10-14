Rory and Mal‘s podcast is set to get bigger. In a new Vulture feature, the once co-hosts of the Joe Budden Podcast reveal they have signed with SiriusXM’s Stitcher, and the show will now be released through Stitcher’s new More Sauce label. The first episode in the new deal will release on Nov. 2, they will follow with new installments every Tuesday and Friday.

“We definitely wanted to add some new elements into podcasting,” Rory said of the deal. “I feel like podcasting has become pretty stagnant and a little oversaturated, where everyone is just setting up microphones and talking about the same thing every single day.”

The duo would also state they are not opposed to the independent route but the venture with SiriusXM was a good situation and allowed them to retain full ownership of their show.

“We’re not against being independent. Sure, we signed a deal, but again, it just made sense,” said Mal. “They understand what we’re trying to do and what we represent and how important it is for us.”

Rory added, “We have 100 percent ownership of our show.”

Rory and Mal would also touch on their split from Joe Budden. Mal stated at this point he doesn’t think about the situation and says that the character of his former friend showed.

The two also revealed they do not have conversations with Budden. Specifically, Mal stated, “I haven’t seen or spoken to him since my last day at the studio. I’m happy it went that way because if I had seen him or run into him, it would have been bad news.”

