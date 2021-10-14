Red Arrow Studious company Studio 71 has closed a development deal with Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka’s production company, Ouenzé Entertainment. The deal will create a kids’ animated series inspired by his life experiences.

The working title for the project is Overcoming and showcases some of the greatest athletes in the world and the biggest challenges of their lives, outside of sports. The series will focus on a culturally diverse group of star athletes from various sports with each episode highlighting individual conflicts on the rise to success. Those issues include prejudice, poverty, disability, or health issues. The first episode will tell the story of how Ibaka overcame a tough childhood in Africa to become an NBA champion.

“I always thought my story could be an inspiration for the younger generations, and I think sharing other athletes’ stories of overcoming on this series will have a big impact,” said Ibaka, now on his thirteenth season in the NBA. “There is never a straight line to success and many of us have gone through different obstacles that required us to stay motivated and believe in ourselves. If we can inspire just one kid to not give up on their dreams, I’d consider this series a success.”

“Overcoming is an inspiration for kids all around the world to never give up on their dreams, no matter the circumstances or the odds,” said Michael Schreiber, President of Scripted Content at Studio71. “Serge Ibaka’s story is the perfect example of this, and we are really excited for people to have a better understanding of what he and other athletes have gone through to achieve their goals. Overcoming will show why athletes like Serge are heroes to people all-around the world.”

Overcoming is executive produced by Adam Boorstin and Schreiber for Studio71, Ricourt, and Ibaka and Jordi Vilà Sánchez for Ouenzé Entertainment.