In the early 2010s, the sound of Travis Proter was everywhere. The trio is looking to recapture the magic, announcing new music for Oct. 29.

“10/29 The wait is over….We back on bullshit,” the group shared online.

10/29 🚨 The wait is over…. We Back on bullshit pic.twitter.com/uh4BLuqgHw — Travy (@TravisPorter) October 13, 2021

Earlier this year, Travis Porter spoke with Adam 22 and revealed what caused their perceived “fall off.”

“To be a thousand, our last joint that we really put out was a song with our homie Bankroll Fresh. It was called ‘Walked In’. That was really like when everyone was like, ‘damn’. It was kind of one of those really heartbreaking situations where someone is with you every day.”

In addition, Ali of the group revealed the group wasn’t united in their moves, but also their label collapsed. You can see the full interview here. Are you excited about the release?