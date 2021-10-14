With its premiere garnering more attention than either of 50 Cent’s previous TV series, BMF, which is a biopic of the Detroit-based drug empire Black Mafia Family led by notorious kingpin Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Now, a rapper and former member of BMF wants to make sure that his real life character is portrayed in a positive light.

BMF’s premier artist during the Family’s heyday, Bleu DaVinci, has warned 50 and the show’s other producers that there will be consequences and repercussions if his character is depicted in a negative or demeaning way.

“The only thing I’m saying is that if they handle my name wrong, everybody already know I’m coming to see you,” Bleu DaVinci said. “So now, play with the s*** if you want. The f***** writers, the producers, the directors, the f***** executive producers — everybody. Y’all n***** play with my name, I’m telling y’all n***** right now! Y’all play with my name, it’s up. Period.”

DaVinci did not mention Fif or Big Meech’s son, who are both named as producers of the show.

Former BMF co-founder Dexter “Sosa” Hussey says that DaVinci cooperated with the feds during the BMF case. Bleu served five years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering in relation to the BMF case.