UGK member Bun B sat down with ATL’s B High TV to talk about the creation of the classic “Big Pimpin” track from Jay-Z’s Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter LP and how the late Pimp C was received by Hov and his camp during the making of the song and video.

Bun contends that Pimp’s regular unfazed attitude was magnified while making the track and the spawning of the video wasn’t any different. Pimp showed up wearing one of the video vixens and a white mink, which was not in line with the 90 degree weather. See below how Jay-Z responded to Mr. Butler rocking the mink in the Miami sun.