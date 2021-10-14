Maxo Kream recently announced his forthcoming album Weight of the World and now he is back with a video for the singer “Greener Knots.” The new video is directed by Spike Jordan that tells the tale of what young men can face when coming up in certain neighborhoods.

Prior to the release of “Greener Knots,” Maxo Kream dropped off “Big Persona,” featuring Tyler, the Creator.

Weight of the World will be available October 18 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records. Kream shares Weight of the World was inspired by the death of his younger brother Money Madu, who was gunned down on March 11, 2020, in Los Angeles.

You can watch the new video below.