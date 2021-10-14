Aside from busting out the windows of a Rolls Royce, Young Thug is most notable in the industry for his unique fashion and popular sound. The trendy dresser is gearing up to release his latest studio album, PUNK, expected to drop on October 15th. Ahead of his forthcoming album, Thugger sat down with Complex to discuss some interesting points he has about the industry and more.

A few months ago, entertainers like Soulja Boy and Chris Brown were upset after hearing that their verses were taken off of Kanye West’s highly anticipated album, DONDA. In this interview, Thugga shared how he stayed on West’s album after being asked if the Chicago rapper tried to make him rap in the gospel direction, would he take the instruction.

“You can’t instruct me … You can’t give me instructions, and I am saying that humbly. I understand music. I understand life. I understand everything,” the rapper explained. “I understand the way the universe works, so you don’t have to talk to me about certain shit. I feel like n*ggas like Kanye West, and Jay-Z, and fucking Quincy Jones, and James Brown, and if Michael Jackson and Prince were here … Them n*ggas understand that about me. They trust me.”

It’s no secret that Kanye West made many changes to his album before its unexpected official release. When asked about being potentially left off the album, Thugga shared the consequences he told West if his verse was left off the single, “Remote Control.”

“What n****s don’t know about Kanye West is he’s a real n***a. He’s a billionaire, and all that shit is cool, but in real life, he could survive in the trenches. If he go to the trenches, the jungle, he could survive. He a real n***a,” the Slime Season rapper began. “I just hit Kanye like, ‘Bro, if I ain’t on the album, we are not speaking.”

Well, it seems as though Kanye cared about being on speaking terms with Thugga as we can see the rapper’s verse stayed on the album. Do you think Chris Brown and Soulja Boy could have pulled the same stunt?