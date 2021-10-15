Several confirmed reports have stated that a former Cosby Show guest has alleged that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1990 in Atlantic City, New jersey.

Actress Lili Bernard made a statement through her lawyer saying, “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.”

Bernard filed the lawsuit in New Jersey yesterday(October 14). Below is an excerpt from the statement from Bernard’s legal representation Merson Law, PLLC, which was obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment.

Bernard met the once-beloved actor on set of The Cosby Show where he offered to be her mentor for her acting career. According to the lawsuit obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, Cosby “looked upon Ms. Bernard as if she were his daughter,” emphasizing “that chastity was a virtue, warned her of the sexual pressures of Hollywood” and said she can call him “Daddy.”

During a mentoring session at a Trump Taj Mahal suite, Bernard alleges Cosby made her a non-alcoholic beverage, but after drinking it, she “began to feel symptoms of dizziness, an urge to vomit, and weakness,” according to the document. She claims she went in and out of consciousness, awaking at one point “to find Mr. Cosby naked atop her.” She remembers telling Cosby “no.” The morning after the alleged rape, Bernard claims Cosby handed her money and secured her transportation back to New York.