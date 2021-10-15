Colin Kapernick accepted The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) Global Game Changer Award at the organization’s Annual Recognition Gala and 35th Anniversary Celebration. During his speech, Kaepernick invoked the word of Black freedom fighters and academic scholars to call on Black corporate America to be the change needed that will increase racial and economic equity.

“As you commemorate your 35 years of community impact and educational outreach, know, too, that I celebrate your accomplishments and recognize the importance of the work you have done in supporting global Black leaders who support our communities without apology or exception,” Kaepernick said.

Kaep would also highlight the critical need for personal sacrifice and disruption to change the status quo and positively impact future generations. That message was echoed by President and CEO of The ELC Michael C. Hyter. Hyter’s vision for the organization and its members includes a commitment to the mission of bringing about change from the inside out.

“As some of the most powerful Black leaders in this economy, we have a responsibility to advocate for our rightful place in corporate boardrooms; not just for ourselves, but for the next generation. As recent historic events have illustrated, the Black community has cultivated some of the most influential women and men on the planet. We owe it to them, to our economy, and to those coming behind us,” Hyter said.

You can see more from the ELC gala by visiting their Twitter below.