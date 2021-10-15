After the release of his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy Drake has been crowned as the rapper with the most monthly listens on Spotify. Up until this week that is, the rapper’s crown seems to have been snatched by Doja Cat who surpasses the CLB by a thin slide.

The “Kiss Me More” singer reigns in with 63.6M monthly listeners on the streaming service with singles such as “Need to Know,” “Get Into It,” “Streets,” and more. The six God himself is right under Doja coming in at 63.3M Spotify listeners.

Many would say this is a good run for Doja Cat. Just recently the singer went off in a series of tweets after social media users questioned her pen game.

Advertisement

“DONT EVER F*CKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F*CKIN THAT,” the singer tweeted.

As the rapper with the most monthly listens on Spotify it’s only right to put some respek on Doja’s name….and her pen. Congratulations to Doja Cat!