Dom Kennedy Returns with ‘From the Westside with Love Three’ Album

Dom Kennedy has returned with the third edition of From the Westside With Love.

From the Westside With Love Three features Quentin Miller, Bryan Roberts, Teefli, Kay Franklin, My Guy Mars and TRUE across 15 songs.

The previous edition in the series, From the Westside with Love II, was released in June of 2011 and featured Big K.R.I.T., ScHoolboy Q, Asher Roth, and more.

You can hear the new release below.