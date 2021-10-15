DreamDoll knows it’s cuffing season and drops off the new single “You Know My Body.” The new single features fellow rising Bronx star Capella Grey.

The single features a sample of Fabolous’ 2003 smash single “Can’t Let You Go,” allowing for DreamDoll to deliver fiery bars for a self-love anthem. Capella Grey delivers the hook to blend with DeamDroll’s bars.

Recently, DreamDoll dropped “Ah, Ah, Ah” with Fivio Foreign and “Different Freestyle,” assisting in her running up 25 million YouTube views.



You can hear the new single below.

