According to a report from the Kansas City Star out of Kansas City, Kansas, Team Roc has been going hard at the Kansas City Police Department, claiming abuse of authority, false witness statements, planted evidence and even solicited sexual favors from victims and witnesses.

Team Roc, Jay-Z’s arm of criminal justice reform, have been requesting personnel records and the release of investigative files to support their claims of abuse of power, violation of civil rights and several other allegations of police corruption.

Team Roc also made a $1million donation to support the Midwest Innocence Project, the local innocence project that assists to investigate wrongful convictions in Wyandotte County. Tricia Rojo Bushnell, Executive Director of the Midwest Innocence Project, talked about about the million dollar donation, stating, “It’s a huge investment. The ability to look at these cases … is really going to continue to shine a light on what we need to do to actually provide a just criminal legal system in Wyandotte County.”

