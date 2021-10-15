It has been a few weeks since the release of Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero. In its opening week, the self-titled album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 list, selling 126,000 equivalent album units. The 15 track album includes hits like “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” “That’s What I Want,” “Industry Baby,” and more!

Speaking of “Industry Baby,” the “Old Town Road” singer broke down the creative idea behind the music visual to the single featuring Jack Harlow with Vevo Footnotes. When asked about the prison scene, LNX says he “Wanted to go to a place people would least expect me to go in a music video, an overly masculine place and make it gay asf. I also wanted to visualize the theme of breaking free from the shackles society places on you.”

The director of the video, Christian Breslauer further speaks on the vision behind the eye-gazing video. “The visual is essentially a giant metaphor to represent Nas’ unwillingness to conform to the industry standards or be caged in because of his beliefs. No matter the scenario he will be who he is and no prison is strong enough to contain him,” he states.

Check out the footnote for Industry Baby below!