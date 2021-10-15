The NFL has returned with Songs of the Season, highlighting The Audibles and their new single “Outrageous.”

The four-time Grammy-nominated duo – Dominic ‘DJ’ Jordan and Jimmy Giannos – have produced songs for top artists including Justin Bieber, Lupe Fiasco, Ty Dolla $ign, Sam Smith and more. The Las Vegas natives have been leading figures in the production of Justin Bieber’s recent hit albums. They produced five songs on Bieber’s “Journals” album and played a significant role in the production of his song “No Pressure” featuring Big Sean. Most recently, they produced Bieber’s hit single “Intentions” in addition to three other tracks on Bieber’s “Changes” album.

“Outrageous” aired during the Thursday Night Football game, which resulted in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“While creating, we’ve always taken the approach of making what feels good and keeps us engaged during the process,” said The Audibles. “We were excited about the direction of ‘Outrageous’ from the start of the track to Sebastian Reynoso adding his unique touch. We’re ecstatic that the energy of the song matches the NFL’s ‘Songs of the Season’ initiative. One of the best rewards for us is bringing joy to people through music and we are blessed to be a part of the Inspire Change movement along with so many heroes the organization supports.”

“‘Songs of the Season’ is an exciting initiative that allows fans an opportunity to get involved in the great work NFL players and clubs are doing to advance social justice in their local communities,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “We are thankful for this collaboration with four-time Grammy nominated duo The Audibles and their thrilling single “Outrageous,” to support the impact being made by the Inspire Change social justice initiative.”

You can hear the single below.