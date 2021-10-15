According to a report from People Magazine, R&B artist Emani 22, who has collaborated with several premiere artists such as Trippie Redd, Bhad Bhabie and others, has died. She was only 22 years old.

Emani’s “in-house” producer J. Maine confirmed her passing to People, saying, “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

Bhad Bhabie gave a moving tribute for the up and coming artist, sharing a photo of the two together, with the caption, “I don’t even know what to say. This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things. … I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Trippie Redd has yet to comment publicly on Emani’s deaht.

The cause of death has yet to be revealed, but TheSource.com will update the story as details develop.