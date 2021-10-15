LiAngelo Ball NBA dreams are closer to coming true. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Charlotte Hornets have signed Ball to a non-guaranteed contract, adding that Ball will play for the team’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Ball was about to enter the G League Draft, but signing him outright instead will allow the Hornets to acquire Ball’s rights.

Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo, impressed many with his work ethic and strong play in Summer League. He averaged 9.6 points in just 17.4 minutes per game on a solid 34.5 percent clip from downtown.

The Hornets currently have 19 players on their roster with the team having to trim it down to 15 players. That is why it’s more realistic to see Ball on their G league team for now.

