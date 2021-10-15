Kyrie Irving has been getting a ton of heat for his vaccination stance. However, one of his former teammates is expressing his love and support for the Brooklyn Nets point guard. Ex-Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith tweeted a supportive message to Irving on Thursday. “Extremely proud of you bro!” Smith wrote. He also included a GIF with the message, “If we support one another, we rise together!”

Irving and Smith were teammates on the Cavs for two seasons from 2015 to 2017. They were the starting backcourt for Cleveland’s title team in 2016.

Irving’s decision to be unvaccinated, which for now will prevent him from playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 season, has created significant division around the sporting world. While there isn’t a time table to if Irving is really willing to risk losing it all, it is great to see some athletes willing to openly support Irving in his decision, considering the NBA as a league, never mandated it’s players to be vaccinated.

