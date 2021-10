Travis Scott and Jordan Brand to Release New Jordan 1 Low in 2022

Travis Scott is ready to take over the Jordan 1 Low again. Travis and Jordan Brand is set to “reverse” the colorway of his original Jordan 1 low.

Sneaker News revealed the sneaker, showing the earth tones that Scott’s sneakers and clothes are familiar with sticks around. The backward Swoosh also returns.

You can see the sneaker on foot and a glamor shot below.

