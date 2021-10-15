Blake Holmes continues to change the game – from working with major artists, founding his own record label, and now releasing his latest project the “Time Heals You. Almost” EP.

Music has long been a creative outlet to allow artists an opportunity to change the trajectory of hardships into new opportunities. Washington DC native Blake Holmes is one of those individuals. After graduating high school at the Duke Ellington School of The Arts, Holmes would drive over an hour to the studio every day of the week with no team or engineer to support him. He describes the experience as difficult, but it also provided him the opportunity to learn each step of the music process himself. His tenacity led him to perfect the art of recording, mixing, mastering, and arranging his music completely independently. An accomplishment in itself, this would just be the starting point of his journey in music.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs who are masters of their own field, Holmes persisted with his dream of dedicating his life to producing quality music. Along his journey, Holmes was presented opportunities to work alongside popular recording artists such as Cj Hilton, Eric G, Brandon Broadnax and Wes Felton. He has since released three studio albums on Apple Music and Spotify – as well as an impressive resume of singles and features. Outside of his own music, Holmes has written and produced for a number of hip-hop artists and further engineered vocals for R&B and Pop icons. He is credited as executive producer on all of his own albums, as well as albums such as “Dear Karma” by Luvie J, “Rise of A King EP” by Kxng Coco, and “Luv Bomb” by The Luv Theory.

Advertisement

“Music has always helped me fill a void I’ve carried, and it has always led me to my truest purpose, even before I knew what I was doing.” – Blake Holmes

Holmes has always used his experiences to enlighten those around him. With a thorough understanding of all aspects of music production, he recently applied his business knowledge and creative ability to start his own record label – Rebuilding Minds Entertainment. His innovative approach focuses on self-empowerment and entrepreneurship, providing creatives with the same tools Holmes has mastered over the years to help aspiring artists create a legacy of their own. The gift of music has allowed Holmes to touch the lives of many – his label will emulate this opportunity for everyone around him to create a part of history and usher in a new inclusive culture.

Everything Holmes has experienced in his music career thus far leads up to his highly anticipated EP “Time Heals You. Almost”. This EP focuses on Holmes’ journey – overcoming obstacles and living to tell the story. Celebrating manifesting a new beginning after the struggles he has endured as an artist and as a person – it is a reminder of who the real Blake Holmes really is. The first single “So 4real” produced by Grammy nominated producer Eric G will arrive on October 15th with an accompanying visual and be a teaser to the depth that awaits in the project. Along with the EP, fans can also get their hands on exclusive NFTs and merchandise like hoodies, vinyl’s, and coloring books among others created alongside artist Vinny ATY.

His highly decorated music career, however impressive, is still in its infancy. With ambitions of becoming a Grammy award winning artist and developing his label into a powerhouse similar to Master p’s No Limit – Blake Holmes is destined to become a household name in the world of hip-hop.

Follow his socials and stay tuned for “So 4real”s arrival on his website iamblakeholmes.com and on all streaming platforms.



Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/blake-holmes/664414142

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5sugUHbTnrIlbBp9Hvd03O

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamblakeholmes

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPUrnKUlH3-ZhlS_QkTJAiQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamblakeholmes

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamblakeholmes/