The L.A. Premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ bought out the best of the best in Black Excellence at the Shrine Auditorium on Wednesday. Glam, opulent, and sexy are just a few words used to describe the looks of the night. Black excellence reigned throughout the event, with stars like Taraji P. Henson, Lil Rel Howery, Evan Ross, Logan Browning, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Karrueche Tran, Bre-Z, and more turning up for the big event. But, it’s Beyoncé and Kelly who are shutting down the internet. The girls showed up and showed out and we can’t stop talking about it. Now that we’ve picked our jaws up off the floor take a look at the women that got everyone talking.

Beyoncé

In support of her husband Jay-Z who produced the film, Beyonce shared pics of her gorgeous look on Instagram before and after the event. She wore an emerald green and black satin plunging gown courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier’s FW20 Couture collection. The skirt featured a huge, thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with a sparkling diamond and emerald necklace and earrings. Her Hair in loose curls parted down the middle and wore a bright red lip to make the entire look pop. Although she never disappoints this look in particular had us all gasping for air.

Kelly Rowland

Looked absolutely fabulous in a one-shouldered gown and slick black leather gloves; her dress for the event featured a coating of endless red and black feathers atop a high-slit silhouette and a chunky leather belt. But the biggest moment of the night happened when we all got the chance to see Jay’s reaction to seeing Kelly at the screening. So real and pure saying to Kelly “I didn’t even know you were here” As they both gave each other the biggest hug.

This JayZ and Kelly Rowland moment is just what we all needed. pic.twitter.com/DSmYND8ZoO — KELLY ROWLAND LEGION (@ArmyRowland) October 14, 2021

‘The Harder They Fall’ streams on Netflix on November 3.