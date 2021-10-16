From classic movie scenes to powerful messages to iconic outbursts that have influenced some of the biggest names in today’s Hip Hop, moments from the life of legendary recording artist 2Pac go viral daily.

While today is no different, a clip that shows the groovy side of the thespian two-stepping inside a nightclub in 1995 to the West Coast classic “Let’s Play House” by Tha Dogg Pound goes viral on Tuesday (Oct. 12). “He was so gangsta,” tweets @Meanie_McFeeny on Twitter in the comment section of the 13-second clip.

Tupac dancing to “Let’s Play House” (95) pic.twitter.com/NJnV38eMZ3 — AuxGod 🎃 (@AuxGod_) October 12, 2021

Posted on October 12 by the popular social media account, @AuxGod_, on Twitter, the tweet captioned “Tupac dancing to ‘Let’s Play House’ (95)” has generated 52,000 views, 2,466 likes and 714 retweets — so far. The clip stems from rare footage of 2Pac at Club 662 in Las Vegas. The one-time nightclub was owned by Suge Knight. You may watch the full video of Shakur dancing on the packed-out dance floor below.

Advertisement

MORE: Fat Joe Responds To Fans Upset with DaBaby Tupac Comparison

“Let’s Play House” appears on Tha Dogg Pound’s classic album Dogg Food (1995). Signing with Death Row Records in 1992, their debut album, which also features the infamous diss track “New York New York” featuring Snoop Dogg, peaked at #1 on Billboard in November 1995 and went 2x platinum, according to RIAA.

In 1995, the rapper-actor was shot five times during the New York robbery that spawned the infamous beef with best friend-turned-bitter rival Notorious B.I.G. and sentenced to up to four and a half years in jail for sexual abuse. His third album, Me Against the World, was released in March 1995 via Interscope/Jive Records. While in jail, 2Pac signed a multi-album deal with Death Row Records in September 1995.

MORE: Today In Hip Hop History: Tupac Shakur Signs To Death Row Records 26 Years Ago

On Death Row, 2Pac and Tha Dogg Pound collaborated on the track “Got My Mind Made Up” off the Diamond-selling Death Row debut All Eyez on Me. On the album’s production, Daz Dillinger produced “Ambitionz az a Ridah.” Tha Dogg Pound left Death Row in 2001.

You can revisit the visual to the Dogg Pound classic below.

Rest in Peace Tupac Shakur.