Danny Brown has announced Bruiser Thanksgiving 8, taking place on Nov. 24, 2021, at the Russell Industrial Complex in Detroit, Michigan.

Bruiser Thanksgiving is an annual concert hosted in Detroit, MI, which features a curation of Brown’s favorite performers pulling from both local heroes and rising stars. Previous performers include Lil B, Joey Badass, JPEGmafia, Valee, DJ Assault, TEKLIFE, JohnFM, Jay Daniel, Sada Baby, ZelooperZ, JLin and many more.

Bruiser Thanksgiving is teaming up with InsideOut Detroit to encourage creative young Detroiters to express themselves in a safe environment. The partnership also involves a fundraising feature to benefit InsideOut Detroit.

Bruiser Thanksgiving highlights the city of Detroit and the Detroit community as a creative and cultural hotspot. Tickets are available here.