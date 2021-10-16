Eve Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Actress and Ruff Ryder’s First Lady Eve took to social media on Friday(October 15) to reveal that she an her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together.

Even though this will be Cooper’s fifth child, this will be baby number one for the “Who’s That Girl” rapper, as Copper has four other children from his previous marriage.

“Can you believe it, @mrgumball3000,” Eve said in her IG caption. “we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Eve and her husband are expecting their child in February 2022 after struggles with fertility. Congratulations to the Coopers!