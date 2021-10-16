According to a confirmed report from CNN, Kenyan long-distance runner Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death in her home in Kenya earlier this week. She was only 25 years old.

Tom Makori, the Keiyo North Sub County Police Commander, said that when they found Tirop’s body, “they found her in bed with blood under the bed and a lot of it on the floor.” Makori continued, “When police looked at the body, it looked like she had been stabbed on the neck with what we suspect to be a knife.”

The report named Emmanuel Rotich, Tirop’s husband, as the suspect in her murder. The police say that Rotich called Tirop’s parents and told them that he “committed something wrong”, so they believe that he is the person they are looking for.

Advertisement

Tirop was a top competitor in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing 4th in the 5000m event. Last month, she broke the world record in a 10 kilometers women-only race.