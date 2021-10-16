Key Glock has released his latest single “Da Truth.” Produced by Pyrex Whippa, “Da Truth” mixes entrancingly atmospheric keys with a relentless subwoofer assault, and allows for a nursery-rhyme adjacent flow of Glock to take center stage.

“Roses are red, violets are blue/I put money over b*tches, I don’t know bout you.”

The release is the latest drop leading to the Yellow Tape 2 album, following “Ambition for Cash.”

Advertisement

The upcoming Yellow Tape 2 continues a busy year for Glock, as he’s spent time collaborating with his Paper Route EMPIRE associates. Earlier this year, he connected with his label boss and frequent sparring partner Young Dolph for Dum And Dummer 2, their second full-length collaborative album.