Newly independent multi-platinum recording artist KYLE reworks a Craig David classic for his lustful new single, titled “Sunday,” out now, via Independent.

Following last month’s “Optimistic,” the Ventura, California-based hitmaker retells his confusing love affair with a love interest that ends quickly, leaving him looking for an understanding in what he desires in a relationship. The chorus recounts the week’s rendezvouses with a play-by-play explanation — Kyle sings:

“Started vibin’ on Monday (Monday)/Then you started trippin’ on Tuesday (Tuesday)/And now we makin’ love by Wеdnesday/And even Thursday and Friday and Saturday/ You tеll me that we breakin’ up on Sunday (Eee-eee).”

In the futuristic madebyJAMES-directed visual, Kyle hits the streets for a romantic date night with the woman of his dream. While the two enjoy an intimate evening that promises a bright future, unfortunately, the foreshadowing shows otherwise. SuperduperKyle may make bad choices with his heart but definitely doesn’t with the song’s use of the classic R&B sample.

“Sunday” is inspired by the 2000 Craig David classic, “7 Days,” off his debut album Born To Do It. David’s “7 Days” peaked at #6 on the Billboard Pop charts in 2002 with the album debuting at #11 in 2001. “Sunday” is Kyle’s second release after announcing his independence this Summer.

Kyle announced his exit from Atlantic Records for full control of his career back in June with the drop of the previously released single “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me.” After the announcement, an excited Kyle shared with fans the following message on Twitter:

I’m officially an Independent Artist ❤️

“I have not felt like myself now for some time.. I felt like I was getting pulled in every direction and I had zero control of what means the most to me, my art. It is important to me that I give you all the best of me, and I couldn’t do that without being free, so I’m happy to announce that as of today I am an INDEPENDENT ARTIST and a self-owned business… In the short term I’m turning down millions of dollars but I’m taking a risk and betting on what got me to where I am today.. myself and my fans,” he added. “I’m starting to feel myself align.. It’s been an amazing feeling recording these new records free from all restraints. My fans are about to get the artist they deserve from me.. I’m being unapologetically myself. Thank you to everyone who’s stuck along for the journey and helped me get to this point.”

The 28-year-old’s forthcoming album will be his third full-length release, the follow-up to last year’s sophomore album See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!! . For most fans, Kyle is best known for his platinum-selling debut Light of Mine, which features the smash hits “iSpy” featuring Lil Yachty, “Playinwitme” featuring Kehlani and “Babies” featuring Alessia Cara. Kyle, born Kyley Harvey, starred in 2018’s Netflix’s The After Party with Wiz Khalifa, Teyanna Taylor, French Montana and Pusha T.

Take a look at the romantic music video below for “Sunday,” which arrives just in time for cuffing season that’s currently underway.