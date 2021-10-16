Lil Zay Osama has released a menacing new single “If It’s War,” alongside the accompanying visual via Warner Records. The film is shot by Diamond Visuals, and brings the song a mafia-style, the cinematic video that shows Zay and his men sticking up the bagman. Zay takes over center stage and raps over the hard-hitting production, giving insight into Lil Zay Osama’s meaning of war.

“If It’s War” follows “Danny Block” and bother is a preview of his forthcoming Trench Baby 2 mixtape. Earlier this year, Lil Zay Osama released his first Trench Baby mixtape, which featured Lil Tjay, G-Herbo, Sada Baby, Sheff G, Jackboy, Doeboy, and Stunna 4 Vegas.

You can hear the new release below.

