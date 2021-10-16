It took a few days but Deontay Wilder finally spoke up and gave Tyson Fury his props and appreciation for the conclusion of their trilogy. Wilder broke his silence with an Instagram post on Thursday morning, congratulating Fury on his victory and “for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

“Wow, what a hell of a night! I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination. I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process. I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen. We didn’t get the win but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win.

“Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport. Hopefully, WE proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in. Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

Furry seems to have excepted Wilder’s congrats and the two warriors are ready to move on from each other, respectfully this time.

🤝 The greatest trilogy of all time. https://t.co/iTWfgU6BfE — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 14, 2021

Wilder and Furry gave us three incredible fights. Next for Furry is the waiting game. Fury could fight WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is expected to fight the former champion, Anthony Joshua, after he exercised a rematch clause following their Sept. 25 bout. As for Wilder, no telling what the former champ has planned yet but expect him back in the ring at some point in 2022.