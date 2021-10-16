Fresh off the release of his J.Cole-featured song and video, “Poke It Out,” Wale drops another star-studded visual ahead of his anticipated EP, Florian 2, for the recently released track “Down South” featuring Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream.

The motto is: “Everything is bigger in Texas,” so Florian pulls out the monster trucks, candy-painted old schools, the shiny grills and boppers to swang the parking lot with some down south hustlers in Maxo and Yella — and get rid of all these haters and busters, as the chorus says in the new visual. Over the Harry Fraud production, Wale raps about the various traps ghetto children fall into to get money and fame — while Maxo, who hails from Houston, and Beezy, who hails from Dallas, tell us how it really goes down in the lone star when the sun goes down. Bun B and Slim Thug make cameo appearances, which samples the Houston classic “Still Tippin” by Mike Jones, Paul Wall and Thug-himself.

On the day of the video’s release, Wale took to Twitter with the statement that his verse was filled with a pocket full of stones. About the verse, he tweets: “A lot of gems in this verse…”

A lot of gems in this verse . “Down South” video out now .. https://t.co/QFwHwiDVNK — Wale (@Wale) October 15, 2021

All three stars have had a productive 2021. Maxo Kream released three new tracks in recent months to prepare for the release of his new album, Weight of the World, which drops on Monday (Oct. 18) and features Tyler The Creator and Hit-Boy. As fans patiently waiting for the long-awaited new Yella Beezy album, Blank Checc, he has consistently dropped new music with a-listers, like Young Thug, Gunna, Chris Brown and 42 Dugg. The self-proclaimed “one of the greatest rappers of all-time” Wale began constructing upcoming albums (Florian 2, Wow… That’s Crazy follow-up); meanwhile, dropping new music with EarthGang, Smoke DZA, Chris Brown, Gunna and Westside Gunn.

Want more “Down South?” A chopped and screwed version of the track was released Friday (Oct. 15) on all streaming platforms. Yella Beezy appears on the track courtesy of Hitco and Maxo Kream appears courtesy of RCA.

Florian 2 drops everywhere on October 22 via Warner Bros/MMG. Get ready for the upcoming project today. Take a look at the video for “Down South” below.