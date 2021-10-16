In a post on social media this week following his arrest after a concert in Atlanta earlier this month, controversial social media influencer and rapper Boosie says that he intends on suing the police over his arrest, claiming self defense. Also, the Baton Rouge slang spitter said that he bumped heads with incarcerated Louisiana rapper YFN Lucci during his jail stay, whose case, Bossie says, is “looking good for him.”

Boosie was on stage performing for less than five minutes before a brawl ensued. Boosie was accused of damaging property belonging to the production team and the arena.

Bosie’s run-in with YFN Lucci, who is in jail for murder and racketeering, seems like the highlight of Boosie’s arrest. “I went [and] f***** with Lucci all night,” Boosie said with a smile. “Me and Lucci — I went and f***** with Lucci all night, man. It was good seeing Lucci.”

Advertisement