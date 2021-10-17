In a recently deleted IG post, “The World’s Most Expensivest” rapper 2 Chainz revealed that someone planted a tracking device and he defintely wasn’t feeling it and had a few words for the culprit.

The “Birthday” rapper posted a screenshot from his phone that read, “The location of this AirTag can be seen by the owner.” An AirTag is an electronic tracking device from Apple that was made to find keys and electronics, but apparently someone managed to plant the device on Chainz or his belongings. Chainz reply? “I can’t wait to burn one of you clown a** n****z I need the promo.”