ICYMI: Drake Takes Over Commentary for the Raptors Preseason Game Against the Rockets

ICYMI: Drake Takes Over Commentary for the Raptors Preseason Game Against the Rockets

The Toronto Raptors are officially back in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With that, Drake has made his return to the sidelines.

During the Raptors preseason game against the Houston Rockets, Drizzy took courtside, but also put on a headset and engaged with the color commentators during the game. The Raptors aren’t expected to compete for a ring this year but that won’t stop Drake from showing love to his team.

“So good to be home boys,” Drake said during the broadcast. “Everything’s feeling great, looking great, so great to be around people again, see all these faces. I’m feeling in high spirits boys.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Drake hosted a fourth birthday celebration for his son Adonis. “Happy 4th birthday Adonis,” Drake wrote on an IG image of him and his son. “TEACHA MORE LIFE KID.”

Milestone moments in Adonis’s have become a fixture of Instagram. Last year, Drake revealed his son’s first day of school. The caption reads, “First Day of School… The World is Yours kids.” Later in the same year, Drake shaed a photo of him and Adonis napping.