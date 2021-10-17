On Wednesday (Oct. 13), Netflix hosted a special screening of The Harder They Fall at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The film’s director, writer, composer and producer Jeymes Samuel, producers James Lassiter and Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and actors Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Deon Cole were all in attendance.

Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there. pic.twitter.com/QVrw1KHoZk — Netflix (@netflix) October 14, 2021

Joining the creators of the film were Beyoncé, Ava DuVernay, Tiffany Haddish, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Winnie Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Keke Palmer, Logan Browning, Bre-Z, Kehlani, Seal, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, John David Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Jesse Williams, Baz Luhrmann, Kelly Rowland, Draya Michelle, Lil Rel Howery, Serge Ibaka, Karrueche Tram, Damson Idris, Melvin Gregg and more.

The Harder They Fall tells the story of outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.

You can see images from the night and a couple of videos of Hov performing below.