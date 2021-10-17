For almost 50 years, Saturday Night Live has hosted some of the top names in musical talent. Over the weekend, rapper Young Thug joined the ranks of musical icons who have made appearances on the long-running sketch show. And he wasn’t alone.

Young Thug brought out special guests Gunna and Nate Ruess for a performance of “Love You More,” which was a collaboration from Thug’s new album Punk. He also performed “Tick Tock,” a hit with a punk vibe for which Travis Barker and Blink-182 joined him to perform.

Young Thug’s SNL appearance coincides with the release of his second studio album, Punk, which featured collabs with some major industry heavy hitters. In addition to Gunna, Nate Ruess, and Travis Barker, the album also features Post Malone, Drake, Future, A$AP Rocky, Doja Cat, and J Cole, as well as recently deceased artists Juice Wrld and Mac Miller.

Advertisement

SNL was not Young Thug’s first on-screen performance with Barker, however. The two teamed up for an NPR “Tiny Desk” performance earlier this year.